Multiple locations struck in Mount Morgan crime spree

VANDALISM: An alleged crime spree in Mount Morgan has left businesses smashed. Brianna Scully / 9 News

QUEENSLAND police are investigating a spate of crimes which have occurred in Mount Morgan in the past few days.

A police spokesperson confirmed the town's two local bowls clubs, Dee Bowls Club and Welfare Bowling Club, were broken into on Monday night.

Both clubs suffered damage during the break-ins and reported alcohol stolen.

A number of vehicles were broken into at the Mount Morgan Hospital between 9.30pm and 11.10pm on Monday.

One private residence suffered external structural damage and another resident reported the theft of their motorbike.

Over the weekend, Mount Morgan Primary School was also broken into.

Police investigations into the incidents are continuing.