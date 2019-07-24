Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VANDALISM: An alleged crime spree in Mount Morgan has left businesses smashed.
VANDALISM: An alleged crime spree in Mount Morgan has left businesses smashed. Brianna Scully / 9 News
Crime

Multiple locations struck in Mount Morgan crime spree

Leighton Smith
by
24th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND police are investigating a spate of crimes which have occurred in Mount Morgan in the past few days.

A police spokesperson confirmed the town's two local bowls clubs, Dee Bowls Club and Welfare Bowling Club, were broken into on Monday night.

Both clubs suffered damage during the break-ins and reported alcohol stolen.

A number of vehicles were broken into at the Mount Morgan Hospital between 9.30pm and 11.10pm on Monday.

One private residence suffered external structural damage and another resident reported the theft of their motorbike.

Over the weekend, Mount Morgan Primary School was also broken into.

Police investigations into the incidents are continuing.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Skipper sheds light on Rosslyn Bay trawler sinking

    premium_icon Skipper sheds light on Rosslyn Bay trawler sinking

    News Moby Dick crew assists authorities with investigation

    Rocky footy fan laments NRL future: 'A game for sooks'

    premium_icon Rocky footy fan laments NRL future: 'A game for sooks'

    News Baron Large lets loose on the 'pretty boys'

    Rocky's already ready to embrace 2032 Olympic Games

    premium_icon Rocky's already ready to embrace 2032 Olympic Games

    News The city is set to host international competitions this year