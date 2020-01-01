Multiple paramedics attend GKI on New Year’s Eve

As others saw in the new year, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to Great Keppel Island to attend a male patient who was injured during a football match at a house on the Island.

The man in his mid-thirties dislocated his shoulder and sustained facial injuries when he slipped and fell heavily to the ground.

He was treated on scene by a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Critical Care Paramedic and was then prepared for the flight back to Rockhampton Hospital.

While on the ground, Rescue 300 received another call for assistance of a young man who was unresponsive and in need of paramedic care.

The Queensland Ambulance Critical Care Paramedic and Aircrewman attended and stabilised the patient while another QAS crew were deployed to the Island on the Yeppoon Coast Guard.

The initial patient was then flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a painful yet stable condition to have his arm realigned.