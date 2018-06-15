Menu
THREE patients have been transported to Yeppoon Hospital following a road traffic incident.
Multiple patients in Yeppoon crash

15th Jun 2018 12:22 PM

12.05pm: THREE patients have been transported to Yeppoon Hospital following a road traffic incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.45am on Scenic Hwy in Yeppoon where two vehicles had collided near the Cedar Park shopping centre.

Initial reports indicate the accident happened when one car pulled out and collided with another vehicle travelling 50km.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Spokesman said the patients suffered minor injuries from the collision.

Two patients were given neck braces from the nature of their injuries.

