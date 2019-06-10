Multiple patients taken to hospital following crash

Emergency services at a crash at Agnes and Penlington Sts

Emergency services at a crash at Agnes and Penlington Sts Allan Reinikka ROK100619acrash1

UPDATE 3.35PM: FIVE people who were involved in a North Rockhampton crash this afternoon are being taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.

The crash occurred on Feez St in North Rockhampton.

UPDATE 3.25PM: POLICE are investigating a single vehicle crash in Rockhampton after a driver fled the scene and another person refused medical assistance.

The crash occurred on the corner of Agnes and Penlington Sts.

This incident follows a low impact crash on Feez St in North Rockhampton.

UPDATE 3.15pm: ONE lane has been closed on Feez St following a crash which occurred about 3pm involving two vehicles.

EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash involving two vehicles on Feez St.

More to come.