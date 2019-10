As many as 13 people were treated by paramedics after the bus they were travelling in crashed in Central Queensland on Thursday night.

As many as 13 people were treated by paramedics after the bus they were travelling in crashed in Central Queensland on Thursday night.

As many as 13 people were assessed by paramedics on Thursday night after the bus they were travelling in crashed on the Biloela Duaringa Rd.

Queensland Ambulance was called to the crash at 10.15pm.

Ten patients had no injuries and three had some minor scrapes.

No one required hospitalisation.