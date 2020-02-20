Menu
Multiple people have been shot in Hanau in Germany. Picture: Twitter
News

Multiple people dead in mass shooting

20th Feb 2020 9:40 AM | Updated: 9:54 AM

 

Multiple people have been killed after a shooting in a West German town.

Eight people are dead and five more are injured after a gunman reportedly opened fire on a shisha bar located in the town centre of Hanau, near Frankfurt. The BBC said reports were emerging of a possible second shooting at a different shisha bar also in Hanau.

The suspect fled from the scene following the attack, according to officials. No one has been arrested.

 

More to come

