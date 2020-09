Queensland Ambulance Services were at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

MULTIPLE people were injured after two cars collided on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

At 8.54am, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.

Two patients were transported to Yeppoon Hospital in stable conditions.