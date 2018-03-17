Multiple people involved in a Rocky CBD brawl
ROCKHAMPTON police were mobilised to intervene in an early morning fight in the Rockhampton CBD.
A Queensland Police Media spokesperson said police were called to the corner of East and William St, just before 4am where a scuffle was taking place involving up to five people.
Although no serious injuries were reported, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed they transported a 19-year-old male to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment.
No complaints were lodged with police and one person was charged with a public nuisance offence.