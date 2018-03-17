Multiple people involved in a Rocky CBD brawl

SCUFFLE LOCATION: A fight broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning on the corner of William and East Streets.

ROCKHAMPTON police were mobilised to intervene in an early morning fight in the Rockhampton CBD.

A Queensland Police Media spokesperson said police were called to the corner of East and William St, just before 4am where a scuffle was taking place involving up to five people.

Although no serious injuries were reported, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed they transported a 19-year-old male to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment.

No complaints were lodged with police and one person was charged with a public nuisance offence.