Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Multiple people involved in highway accident

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
24th Jan 2020 9:43 AM
10AM: TRAFFIC is slightly delayed following a single vehicle crash this morning on the Burnett Hwy and Gavial Creek Rd.

Four patients were assessed by paramedics.

Police will remain on scene until the tow truck arrives.

9.40am. FOUR people are being assessed for injuries after their car left the Burnett Highway and Gavial Creek Rd near Gracemere this morning.

The accident was reported about 9.10am.

The vehicle is off the road and has minor damage according to initial reports.

None of the passengers are believed to have serious injuries.

No details yet on disruption to traffic.

More to follow.

