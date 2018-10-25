Menu
Emergency services are rushing to thew scene. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Crime

Students stabbed with syringe in school attack

25th Oct 2018 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:13 PM
UPDATE

SEVEN teenagers have been stabbed with a syringe in a wild brawl at Plumpton High School in Sydney's west this morning.

Ambulance and police were called to the high school just before midday today after reports of a stabbing.

Four ambulance crews were immediately sent to the school at Hyatts and Bottles Rd where they found a number of students had suffered injuries to their hands and legs believed to have been inflicted by a syringe.

It's expected all the victims will have to undergo immediate blood tests for screening for any possible diseases transmitted from the needle.

"Three crews are still on the scene accessing the patients," an Ambulance Service Spokesman said.

 

EARLIER

EMERGENCY crews are rushing to Sydneys west to disturbing reports of multiple people being stabbed with a needle.

Initial reports suggest two or three people are believed to have been stabbed at Plumpton.

More to come

