Multiple properties, cars targeted in Rocky crime spree

A number of crimes have taken place across the Rockhampton area this past week.

A NORTH Rockhampton school has been left damaged after criminals forcefully broke into its tuckshop at the weekend.

However, the incident – in which a security screen door was destroyed – is just one of many crimes to take place across the region in recent weeks.

Rockhampton police this morning revealed a further four unrelated break and enters into either a business or private resident had also occurred.

This past Friday, a North St resident woke to his dog aggressively growling around 7am – unaware an unknown man had entered his yard.

Upon inspection the resident located the alleged offender, who proceeded to ask for directions to Rockhampton Hospital.

Only after the man left did the resident notice the area under his home had been entered and property stolen.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a high-vis shirt and had a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

In a separate incident, an attempted break in at a Ruff St home in Norman Gardens left a window frame damaged.

No property was stolen during the incident which took place between the period of October 30 to November 6.

Unfortunately, a number of commercial dwellings – each at Frenchville and Park Avenue – were also targeted in unrelated acts of crime this past week.

Entry was gained into the downstairs area of the Frenchville property through an unlocked rear door; the other forcibly through a window.

A quantity of alcohol was taken from Glenmore Rd property while the motor of a dinghy was damaged in the other incident at Hyde St.

Multiple thefts targeting vehicles across the region also left some residents shaken.

Police allege a 15-year-old Norman Gardens boy stole a vehicle from a Springfield Dr address at Norman Gardens.

It is understood he entered the vehicle through a partially opened window at some point between November 5 and 7.

Residents are being reminded to properly secure their property.

However, his efforts later proved futile after he was left unable to start the vehicle.

Police further allege the boy went on to steal property from three separate vehicles in Farm St and Jacaranda Pl – both in Normal Gardens.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Children’s Court at a later date.

On Monday, two men were also witnessed approaching an unoccupied vehicle at North St near the CBD around 1.20pm.

Fortunately, the vehicle’s owner startled the men, who ran off in the direction of Albert Street.

Vehicles parked at Moonmera St at Kabra, both Musgrave St and Edington St at Berserker, as well as Gracemere’s Koolamarra Dr were also targeted for theft.

Police have urged all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.