Multiple sharks sighted at popular CQ beach

REPORTED: Two large sharks have been sighted at Fisheman’s Beach, Emu Park Picture: Alix Sweeney

SWIMMERS have been warned to remain vigilant after reports two large sharks had been spotted circling the waters at Fisherman’s Beach.

It is understood the animals were spotted in by two young girls while paddle boarding at the popular Emu Park swimming sport around 12pm on Monday afternoon.

Reports said the girls were around 80m off short near the Emu Park jetty and are unharmed.

It is currently unknown what species the sharks were.

Yeppoon Water Police have been advised and are understood to be surveying the area.

The incident comes only weeks after Queensland Government reinstated drum lines along CQ’s tourist beaches.

More to come.