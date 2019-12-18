Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Multiple stab wounds’: Man dumped outside hospital

by Talisa Eley
18th Dec 2019 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are working to figure out what happened to a man who turned up at a Gold Coast hospital with multiple stab wounds this afternoon.

It appears the man was dumped outside Gold Coast Private Hospital around 1pm with serious stab wounds.

He has since been moved to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police are at the scene waiting to speak with the man.

It is unclear how the man was injured or where he came from, a police spokeswoman said.

Investigations are ongoing.

dumped at hospital injuries stabbing stab wounds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

        News The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening and driven by the 15-year-old girl.

        New lease of life at old cafe

        premium_icon New lease of life at old cafe

        News Doors to open today with bagels, overnight oats, pulled pork bowls, lamb burgers...

        Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

        premium_icon Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

        Crime Police were called to alleged break and enter at BCF Rockhampton last night.

        COURT: 112 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 112 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.