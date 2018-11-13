Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police blocked off a residential area of Frenchville on Tuesday to manage a police incident.
Police blocked off a residential area of Frenchville on Tuesday to manage a police incident. Vanessa Jarrett
Breaking

Multiple streets blocked by police guard to manage incident

Shayla Bulloch
by
13th Nov 2018 11:21 AM

A HEAVY police presence has blocked off part of Frenchville this morning to manage an incident where a person reportedly had a weapon and threatened harm.

Queensland Police Service has asked residents to avoid Irving Ave, Marsh Ave and Fenlon Ave after they were called to the area around 10am to manage the incident.

Witnesses reported several police units remain at the front of a home on Irving Ave with officers standing nearby.

 

Police blocked off a residential area of Frenchville on Tuesday to manage a police incident.
Police blocked off a residential area of Frenchville on Tuesday to manage a police incident. Vanessa Jarrett

The entrance of McCabe Ave is closed off Thozet Rd.

More to come.

Related Items

Show More
frenchville qps tmbbreakingnews tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

    premium_icon Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

    Crime A HOON has not only lost his driver's licence and job as a result of tearing up sports fields, he also destroyed his $72,000 car.

    GKI: Developers and traditional owners discuss bright future

    premium_icon GKI: Developers and traditional owners discuss bright future

    Business WATCH: New owners arrived at GKI to traditional Welcome to Country

    Essay winner shows glimpse of shocking Neerkol history

    premium_icon Essay winner shows glimpse of shocking Neerkol history

    News FORMER CQ woman wrote story of grandma's life inside the orphanage.

    Road closed after Rocky crash on rail lines

    Road closed after Rocky crash on rail lines

    Breaking UPDATE: Stanley St closed after crash on rail lines

    Local Partners