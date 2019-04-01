Multiple teens charged over vehicle theft

Abandoned car believed to be stolen on Sunday afternoon on Gladstone road

Abandoned car believed to be stolen on Sunday afternoon on Gladstone road Bulletin Staff

FOUR minors have been charged by Rockhampton police after allegedly stealing a van from an early learning centre in North Rockhampton.

A 15-year-old Kawana girl, 11-year-old Kawana boy and 14-year-old Berserker boy have all been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and a 13-year-old Wandal boy has been charged with two counts of unlawful use.

The teens were reported to be driving a stolen Toyota HiAce van, which had been stolen from an early learning centre on Edward St, Berserker.

They were reported to be driving dangerously through North Rockhampton streets, including Lakes Creek Road, and seen running red lights.

The vehicle was found abandoned at 166 Gladstone Rd with its doors open about 5.45pm.

Police units quickly converged on the area.

It is believed police were able to view footage from a bystanders phone camera to identify the offenders.

Their court appearances have not been advised.