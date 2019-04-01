Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Abandoned car believed to be stolen on Sunday afternoon on Gladstone road
Abandoned car believed to be stolen on Sunday afternoon on Gladstone road Bulletin Staff
News

Multiple teens charged over vehicle theft

by The Morning Bulletin staff
1st Apr 2019 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR minors have been charged by Rockhampton police after allegedly stealing a van from an early learning centre in North Rockhampton.

A 15-year-old Kawana girl, 11-year-old Kawana boy and 14-year-old Berserker boy have all been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and a 13-year-old Wandal boy has been charged with two counts of unlawful use.

The teens were reported to be driving a stolen Toyota HiAce van, which had been stolen from an early learning centre on Edward St, Berserker.

They were reported to be driving dangerously through North Rockhampton streets, including Lakes Creek Road, and seen running red lights.

The vehicle was found abandoned at 166 Gladstone Rd with its doors open about 5.45pm.

Police units quickly converged on the area.

It is believed police were able to view footage from a bystanders phone camera to identify the offenders.

Their court appearances have not been advised.

car theft qps rockhampton crime tmbcrime toyota hiace
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    LNP promises millions to upgrade Yeppoon Rd after fatality

    premium_icon LNP promises millions to upgrade Yeppoon Rd after fatality

    News Landry: "We have to do some serious upgrades to that intersection.”

    Great Western Hotel stakes its future on tofu?

    premium_icon Great Western Hotel stakes its future on tofu?

    News IN A bold move the iconic Great Western Hotel has gone meat-free!

    Local girl flying high after scholarship win

    premium_icon Local girl flying high after scholarship win

    News Kate Lovegrove has always been drawn to flying

    • 1st Apr 2019 6:55 AM
    Men in balaclavas rob Rockhampton store

    premium_icon Men in balaclavas rob Rockhampton store

    News The two men reportedly threatened a staff member

    • 1st Apr 2019 8:00 AM