There were several thefts across Rockhampton in the past week. Photo: Zizi Averill
Crime

Multiple thefts and property damage in single week

Timothy Cox
2nd Sep 2020 12:00 PM
MULTIPLE thefts occurred in Rockhampton in the past week, police revealed today.

Rockhampton Police Sergeant Jode Fernie said that yesterday a George Street business was broken into and stolen from.

She said that at 5.37am, a man described as caucasian, wearing a flannel T-shirt, a black jacket, white shorts, a bicycle helmet, enclosed shoes, and a green backpack entered the business through an unlocked rear door and allegedly stole property from its meal room.

Separately, an Engel freezer containing food was said to have been stolen from the back of a car between August 25 and 27 from a carpark in Aquatic Place in North Rockhampton.

Access to the freezer was gained by damaging padlocks that secured it to the car.

Ms Fernie also said an unknown offender or offenders smashed the side mirror of a car parked in Kerrigan Street, Frenchville, between August 31 and September 1.

The person or people left the damaged property on the roadway and footpath.

“Police believe this action would have caused significant noise when occurring,” Ms Fernie said.

“By ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and property secured it will decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim of an opportunist crime.”

