Two vehicles have collided in North Rockhampton.

PARAMEDICS are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle incident in Rockhampton’s north.

Early reports suggest the vehicles collided on Dean St at Berserker just before 11.40pm.

It is understood both vehicles sustained only minor damage.

One patient was later transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The other driver managed to escape uninjured.

Crews have since cleared the road, with traffic now moving freely.