Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kirsty Spry, 40, was critically injured when the BMW sedan she was driving collided with a logging truck.
Kirsty Spry, 40, was critically injured when the BMW sedan she was driving collided with a logging truck.
News

Mum, 40, killed in crash near Maryborough

Carlie Walker
10th Mar 2021 10:45 PM | Updated: 11th Mar 2021 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A mother of young children has been identified as the woman who died after a crash on a bridge at Brooweena on Wednesday.

Kirsty Spry, 40, was critically injured when the BMW sedan she was driving collided with a logging truck, before flipping off the Brooweena Bridge near Eaton Road about 2.22pm.

She had to be freed from the vehicle by emergency services before she was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Kirsty Spry, 40, had spent much of her life in Maryborough.
Kirsty Spry, 40, had spent much of her life in Maryborough.

But the Chronicle confirmed she had later died as a result of her injuries.

Tributes were flowing on social media on Wednesday night for the Biggenden woman, who had spent much of her life in Maryborough.

Kathryn Thomson said she was thinking of Ms Spry's family and friends.

"I am in absolute shock and heartbroken by the sad news," she wrote.

Sharna Goodwin said she felt for Ms Spry's children.

Kirsty Spry, 40, was a much-loved mum.
Kirsty Spry, 40, was a much-loved mum.

"Another life taken too soon," she wrote on Facebook.

"My heart goes out to your babies tonight."

The truck driver, also 40, was not seriously injured.

The road was closed as a result of the crash.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are underway.

More Stories

brooweena crash editors picks fatal crash fccrash fctribute
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $25m allocated for CQ council projects

        Premium Content $25m allocated for CQ council projects

        Politics The funding covers Rockhampton, Livingstone, Gladstone, Central Highlands, and Woorabinda councils.

        French provincial dream: Is this Rocky’s most stunning home?

        Premium Content French provincial dream: Is this Rocky’s most stunning home?

        Property Hooper Constructions was hired to build the extravagant home on Archer Street.

        Man accused of dropping baby face first on floor

        Premium Content Man accused of dropping baby face first on floor

        Crime Magistrate labels alleged DV offender an unacceptable risk of committing further...

        Huge plan to transform Longreach river into tourism mecca

        Premium Content Huge plan to transform Longreach river into tourism mecca

        Travel The Thomson River will be transformed into a parkland and hive of activity for...