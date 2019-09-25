Mum accused of faking kid’s cancer story

A MOTHER has been charged with torture and fraud offences after she made up a story about her daughter having an aggressive cancer to make money at Gold Coast events, police allege.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and charged with one count of torture and three counts of fraud, following a lengthy investigation by detectives.

Police allege the mother made up a story about her daughter having cancer to make money.

The mother had previously told the Bulletin the girl had been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, which had continued to grow, and that she only had a few months to live.

She also said the child was supposed to start chemotherapy in August.

A GoFundMe page for the girl had also been set up, with police alleging several organisations had run fundraising events for the family and gifted them a number of items.

It will be alleged the woman had fraudulently obtained upwards of $10,000, although police investigations are ongoing to identify further victims.

Police say there is no evidence the child had cancer.

As recent as Tuesday morning, the woman was posting on a social media account dedicated to her daughter's story, about a medical episode she had had the previous night. She was arrested hours later.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said they would allege, through their investigation that there was no medical evidence to suggest the child had cancer.

"We found no medical evidence that the child had cancer and we became aware that the mother has been receiving gifts, money and benefits," Insp Thompson said.

"The frauds relate to the woman telling people the child had cancer and because of that she's dishonestly obtained benefits, being gifts and monetary reward.

"We will allege the torture, by telling her daughter that she is sick, and having the child believe that she is sick and having seizures, it's a psychological torture.

"The child would have been present at these fun days, while her mother is telling people she has cancer. In our mind, that's a form psychological torture."

He said they would allege the mother had made up the story for financial gain.

"The evidence we will lead that she has done it purely by financial motivation."

The woman fronted a Brisbane court today.

Investigations are ongoing.