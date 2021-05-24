Mum accused of robbery, stealing and driving car at victim

A young mother accused of being the getaway driver in a robbery and stealing, along with being a passenger in a car which was used as a weapon, claims she was used to seeing her co-accused driving ‘nice looking cars’ and didn’t know the recent car was stolen.

Rayma Elizabeth Sweetman, 23, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 24 after being taken into custody last week.

Ms Sweetman, who is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, robbery and stealing, is a co-accused of Demi Lee Warcon who police are wanting to locate and speak with.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady made a bail application for Ms Sweetman, telling the court her client alleged she “didn’t realise the car was stolen” when she was picked up by Ms Warcon.

She said Ms Sweetman claimed she had known Ms Warcon to drive “nice cars” in the past.

Ms Legrady said the single mother of one child also claimed she didn’t take a wallet from the pokie machines area at the Kalka Palms Hotel.

However, police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police alleged Ms Sweetman caused a distraction in order for her co-accused to take the wallet.

The court heard the wallet contained cash from pokies winnings.

Mr Fox said allegations involved the car being used as a weapon by being driven at a victim, and evading police.

Ms Legrady said Ms Sweetman, who was educated to Year 9 at Emmaus College, was not aware of the alleged offending plans when she hopped in the vehicle.

Ms Sweetman was granted bail to live with a family friend.

Briefs were ordered for the offences and Ms Sweetman’s matters were adjourned until July 7.

Police were still looking for Ms Warcon as at lunchtime Monday.