Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The mother of baby Anastasia Hand has pleaded to the murder of the four-month-old. Picture: Gofundme
The mother of baby Anastasia Hand has pleaded to the murder of the four-month-old. Picture: Gofundme
Crime

Mum admits murdering her baby

by AAP
23rd May 2019 2:51 PM

A young mother has pleaded guilty to murdering her four-month-old baby in Western Australia's South West region.

The baby, Anastasia Hand, was brought to Bunbury Regional Hospital in May 2017 and transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital for Children in Perth, where she died from serious injuries two days later.

Baby Anastasia Hand died in hospital after the incident. Picture: Gofundme
Baby Anastasia Hand died in hospital after the incident. Picture: Gofundme

Cassandra Rose Doohan, who was 18 at the time, formally entered a not guilty plea during her first appearance in the Supreme Court of WA in September and was remanded in custody.

But at a status conference on Thursday, Doohan changed her plea to guilty.

She will be sentenced later this year.

crime editors picks western australia

Top Stories

    WORLD FIRST: Heron Island visitors can book underwater Uber

    premium_icon WORLD FIRST: Heron Island visitors can book underwater Uber

    Travel IN A world first, visitors to Heron Island on the Great Barrier Reef will be able to book a submarine - and they can do it through Uber.

    Michelle Landry's full list of promises for Capricornia

    premium_icon Michelle Landry's full list of promises for Capricornia

    Politics Here's what we should expect over the next term of government.

    The write stuff at the first Cap Coast Writers Festival

    premium_icon The write stuff at the first Cap Coast Writers Festival

    News Only one week left to get your hands on tickets

    REVEALED: Outcome of Adani's major meeting with DES

    premium_icon REVEALED: Outcome of Adani's major meeting with DES

    Breaking Premier intervenes in ongoing mine process