CRUMPLED WRECK: The scene of a single-vehicle rollover five kilometres outside Eidsvold on March 11. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Police allege drunk mum flipped car with four kids inside

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
13th Apr 2020 4:01 PM
POLICE will allege a young mother was over three times the legal blood alcohol limit when she got behind the wheel of a four-wheel-drive with four children and got in a serious crash on the Burnett Highway. 

A blood sample analysis taken from the 29-year-old Monto woman at the time of the crash returned a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.186.

Monto police allege the woman was drink-driving southbound along the Burnett Hwy on March 11, when she failed to negotiate a sweeping left-hand bend.

The car then left the highway, rolling a number of times down an embankment, before crashing into a tree.

Police and emergency services attended the scene at 4pm that afternoon to find the white four-wheel-drive Toyota LandCruiser on its roof, 5km from Eidsvold.

According to Monto police, the four young children and their mother were rescued from the vehicle by passing truck driver Tim Harvey.

The children were lucky to escape with minor wounds, while the woman sustained multiple injuries, and was later airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Monto police have since suspended the woman's licence, and charged her with high-range drink-driving.

She will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court on May 8.

