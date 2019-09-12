Mum and bub flee the flames as residents are asked to leave

Water-bombing choppers flew overhead as the bushland four houses over from Meg Stokes’ home started billowing thick, black smoke.

The fire began crawling down a nearby hill about 10am on Tuesday and by midday, the SES and police were knocking on the door.

For Ms Stokes and her four-month-old baby Koebe it was time to get out.

She said at its worst, the water bombing was so close it was hitting her house.

“They told us (the fire) was about 150m from our house,” she said.

“I’ve got a baby, I was not going to hang around.”

The fire has since moved past her home and around to the Frenchville foothills.

She said she was not worried about it returning.

Ms Stokes and her partner have been in their Koongal home for five months and this week’s fire was the closest they have come to being in the line of fire.

She said she now felt uneasy being so close to dense bushland.

She was impressed and instilled with confidence by the numerous emergency services in the area when the flames approached.

“They were everywhere – that was pretty cool,” she said

The evacuation only lasted a couple of hours and by the time she returned the fire was under control.

Ms Stokes said she had not done any preparation as they hadn’t expected the fire to reach them but they would be better prepared in future.

“I’m a bit worried,” she said. “I will definitely be ready next time.”

