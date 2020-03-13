Mum and daughter duo launch stylish eyewear brand

BUSINESS PARTNERS: Mother and daughter duo Cassandra Burns and Jaime-lee Wehlow have launched their online eyewear business COMAHU. Pictures: Contributed

BUSINESS PARTNERS: Mother and daughter duo Cassandra Burns and Jaime-lee Wehlow have launched their online eyewear business COMAHU. Pictures: Contributed

A CAWARRAL mother of three has turned her dream into a reality after launching her very own online fashion business last month.

COMAHU was created by Capricorn Coast mother and daughter duo, Cassandra Burns and Jaime-lee Wehlow, who decided there needed to be a stylish yet protective line of high-quality sunglasses on the market at an affordable price.

Ms Wehlow said the idea to build an eyewear brand came to her about four years ago.

“I have quite a few family members in business, and I was interested in having my own company,” she said.

“About two years ago I decided I wanted to get into eyewear because I am obsessed with sunglasses.

“It was about 18 months ago that I actually started resourcing and I went through hundreds of samples to find a manufacturer to build the designs I had planned and work with.

“It was a bit time consuming to start with, but now I have three manufacturers that make the eyewear and packaging.

“Mum also jumped on board as a partner, and we run the business together.”

COMAHU officially launched on February 29, with its women's range on sale now and men's range coming next week. The business also plans to release a range of blue light filter glasses.

Ms Wehlow said it was important her brand stood alone, in both style and durability.

“Our sunglasses are of really high-quality,” she said.

“The quality is up there with big brands like Ray-Ban and Gucci, but at a more affordable price.

“I designed the sunglasses around what I felt looked good on most people. Anything I put my name to has to be of really good quality.”

Ms Wehlow said she did a pop-up stall at Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning last weekend to allow the public to get a taste of her brand.

“We have received quite a lot of positive feedback,” she said.

“Having the pop-up stall was good because people were able to feel the sunglasses, look at them and try them on. A lot of the ladies said they felt good when they tried them on, and another lady said she always had trouble with glasses touching her cheeks and she liked the way they sat.

“Everyone has said they loved the design and the feel. They are designed to suit most people.”

She said she was in the process of reaching out to local retailers to stock their products.

“I would like to have our sunglasses in as many stores as possible up the coastline of Australia,” she said.

“But I also want to maintain the business online – I just want to build a company.

“I have three young boys and I want to set up a future for them. My brand name comes from the first two letters of each of their names, Cooper, Mason and Hunter.”

She said she wanted to put everything she had into the business and lead by example for her sons.

“I want to show them that if they put in the work and really want something, you can make it happen,” she said.

Check out the store today at www.comahu.com. Prices range from $80 to $120 and include free postage.