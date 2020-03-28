Mum and midwife Leah takes on second business

A ROCKHAMPTON business on the steps of doggie heaven has been saved at the 11th hour, providing an employment boost for a happy mum.

Leah Gunder has bought the dog washing operation, A1 Dog Detailing, from Anne Bennett.

Mrs Bennett had kept the business running following the sudden passing of her husband Gary in January thanks to help from friend Jo Heinemann, but she had to relocate south for personal reasons.

As Mrs Bennett was too old to run the business by herself, she put it on the market but could not find a buyer.

On the day she was preparing to shut down A1 Dog Detailing, which her and Gary had run for eight years, her story appeared in The Morning Bulletin.

From that, she said she received nine phone calls from prospective buyers and the rest is history.

In good news for the 180 CQ clients on the books, Ms Gunder will keep their pooches pampered.

A mother of three, Ms Gunder has an interesting background and reason for taking on the new venture.

“I thought it would be a really great opportunity for me to take on,” she said.

“I’m also a midwife, so I work at the hospital doing casual shifts just to work around my three girls.

“I also run an online business from home, but I just needed a bit of flexibility to work during the week and thought this was just a perfect opportunity.”

Ms Gunder said she had always been an animal lover and she’d had a pet dog for as long as she could remember.

“Dogs always make you happy I think and that’s a great place to be, around something that makes you happy.

“And the girls can come along with me if they want to as well so they’re super excited about that.”

Ms Gunder has lived in Rockhampton for 18 years having moved here as a graduate nurse from New South Wales.

She said she was looking forward to her new challenge even though it comes during uncertain times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can look after everyone because the owners don’t even have to be home after I’ve met their dog for the first time.

“We do washing, clipping and grooming, and we do different payment options too so if people don’t want to handle cash in the current climate we can cater for that as well.”