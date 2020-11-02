Mum and two children rescued after bushwalk goes wrong
FOUR people, including two children, have been rescued after issuing a call for help during a bushwalk.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to help a police search and rescue mission on top of Mt Roper at Capella, about 240km south-west of Mackay, at 6.18pm last night.
A 70-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and her two children, aged seven and 10 were found after dark at the top of Mt Roper about 760 metres above sea level.
All four were winched to safety in a stable condition.
The survivors were found to be in good health after paramedics assessed them at Clermont Airfield.
