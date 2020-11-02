Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue team with the bushwalkers they helped save. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue team with the bushwalkers they helped save. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Mum and two children rescued after bushwalk goes wrong

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUR people, including two children, have been rescued after issuing a call for help during a bushwalk.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to help a police search and rescue mission on top of Mt Roper at Capella, about 240km south-west of Mackay, at 6.18pm last night.

A 70-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and her two children, aged seven and 10 were found after dark at the top of Mt Roper about 760 metres above sea level.

More stories:

Volunteer army wakes up after three-year hibernation

State of emergency: Towns left without volunteer army

SOS: RACQ Rescue’s desperate mayday to stay flying

All four were winched to safety in a stable condition.

The survivors were found to be in good health after paramedics assessed them at Clermont Airfield.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

bushwalk capella mt roper racq capricorn rescue rescue service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Election promises set to be delivered to Rocky and Keppel

        Premium Content Election promises set to be delivered to Rocky and Keppel

        News With Labor’s candidates for Rocky and Keppel verging on election victory, find out what they’ve promised to deliver the region.

        Chance meeting at petrol station leads to two-day drug binge

        Premium Content Chance meeting at petrol station leads to two-day drug binge

        Crime Man who assaulted motorist in McDonald’s drive-through and crashed car into Dingles...

        Bushwalking group gets lost on mountain after dark

        Premium Content Bushwalking group gets lost on mountain after dark

        News Rescue 300 was called to perform a winch rescue.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.