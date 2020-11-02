Mum and two children rescued after bushwalk goes wrong

RACQ Capricorn Rescue team with the bushwalkers they helped save. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

RACQ Capricorn Rescue team with the bushwalkers they helped save. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

FOUR people, including two children, have been rescued after issuing a call for help during a bushwalk.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to help a police search and rescue mission on top of Mt Roper at Capella, about 240km south-west of Mackay, at 6.18pm last night.

A 70-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and her two children, aged seven and 10 were found after dark at the top of Mt Roper about 760 metres above sea level.

More stories:

Volunteer army wakes up after three-year hibernation

State of emergency: Towns left without volunteer army

SOS: RACQ Rescue’s desperate mayday to stay flying

All four were winched to safety in a stable condition.

The survivors were found to be in good health after paramedics assessed them at Clermont Airfield.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online