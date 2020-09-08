Mum, baby stranded on CQ island after dad disappears

Workers recover the wreckage of a yacht which sank almost two weeks ago.

A MOTHER and her young baby received a small fright at the weekend after the woman’s partner encountered some frustrating troubles at sea.

The kind-hearted man left behind his partner at Humpy Island around noon last Friday in order to transport a friend to Great Keppel Island.

However, what was supposed to be both a quick, round trip and good deed, descended into an hours-long ordeal after his six-metre boat encountered mechanical issues.

Yeppoon Rescue One, captained by Barry Semple, departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour just before 1pm, later towing the boat back to the harbour at 2.10pm for repair.

The relieved young family was eventually reunited on the island about 3.30pm – over two hours after the man was expected to return.

Yeppoon Coast Guard attends a capsized jetski.

While a frustrating situation for those involved, the incident proved to be only one of a number of usual events faced by Yeppoon’s Coast Guard last week.

On Saturday afternoon, the owner of a damaged jetski requested assistance due to fears it would sink after breaching on the sand at Great Keppel Island during low tide.

Both RV McDonald and Marine Assist Rescue departed the harbour around 2pm in response, arriving on scene 30 minutes later.

Fortunately, the jetski was able to be dragged from the beach and safely returned back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour around 3.40pm.

In a separate incident, crew members were also able to inspect and recover the wreckage of a yacht which last week sank 550m north of Wreck Point.

Yeppoon Coast Guard was kept busy over the past week.

Sunday morning ensured rescuers were kept well and truly on their toes.

A badly damaged and capsized jetski – with no owner or riders in sight – was spotted floating off Kemp Beach in concerning scenes.

Marine Assist Rescue, along with skipper Phil Schefe, departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour shortly after 6.30am in response to the incident.

The vessel was promptly towed back to the harbour around 7.15am with police immediately notified.

However, by close of business the wreckage still remained at the rescue service’s Yeppoon base.

It is understood the owner of the vessel has since been located.