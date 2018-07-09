Mum baffled after friend chooses ‘strangest baby name ever’

Annalise D revealed her friend has chosen a "crazy" baby name - which she's never encountered before.

Posting on Netmums, Annalise D revealed her friend has chosen a "crazy" baby name - which she's never encountered before.

The bub has been named "Abcde" - which apparently should be pronounced "Ab-si-dee". And no, we're afraid we're not joking.

She added: "I've never heard of this name before - has anyone else?"

"It should be illegal"

And her fellow parents were equally shocked - with mum Katie D writing: "It should be illegal to saddle children with names like that. Awful."

Ann D added: "That is the silliest name I've ever heard - but kudos for the imaginative pronunciation. Some parents are too cruel."

Others commented: "OMG that's hilarious!", "Is that a joke", "poor child", "that's just cruel" and "for **** sake".

While Erin M joked: "It's great because if they have another they can call it fghij then the next klmno and so forth."

Surprisingly, 328 girls in the US shared the name.

But another mum did her research and discovered that, even more surprisingly, baby Abcde is not alone.

Back in 2014, Vocativ reported that there were 328 girls in the United States with the unusual name - with 32 babies being called Abcde in 2009 alone.

It's thought that the name originated in Hawaii, where the first Abcde was born at Kona Hospital in October 1986.

It's said to be a common choice among Hispanic and Latino American families, especially in New Mexico.

We're slightly speechless, to be honest.

This post originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission. By Josie Griffiths.