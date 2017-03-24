Mum battling rare disease didn't know she was disqualified

A WOMAN battling a rare disease drove while disqualified as she had been away in Brisbane for treatment when the notice arrived in the mail.

The 27-year-old single mother of three young children pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 8.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden told the court police intercepted a vehicle driven by Jemma Danielle Kirwan on December 14 at 9.30pm on the Bruce Hwy near the Fraser Coast.

Checks revealed Kirwan's license had been disqualified due to demerit points.

The court heard Kirwan had her children with her at the time and they had been visiting her mother on the Sunshine Coast.

Kirwan has been diagnosed with Addison's disease, a progressive disorder where the adrenal glands are unable to produce sufficient hormones, which she had been receiving treatment for in the past 18 months.

The court heard she recently received news the treatment wasn't working.

The Gracemere woman was fined $300 and disqualified for six months.