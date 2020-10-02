Menu
Mum breaches DV order after being stopped from drink driving

Kerri-Anne Mesner
2nd Oct 2020 2:00 PM
A MOTHER breached a domestic violence order after one of her children took her keys off her thinking she was about to drink drive.

The mother pleaded guilty on September 29 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a DV order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were called to a Yeppoon address at 2pm on August 15 and were told an argument erupted over the victim not taking the defendant to visit a family member.

He said the victim took car keys off the defendant when they thought she was about to drive away while heavily intoxicated.

Sgt Janes said the defendant then threw a rock at a window, smashing it.

The defendant told the court she was not going to drive, but had picked up the keys to put clothes in the car.

She said she was getting help for her alcohol dependency.

The defendant was fined $700 and no conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

