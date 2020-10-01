Menu
‘Mum called for help to care for my kids’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
1st Oct 2020 6:00 PM
A WOMAN who breached a domestic violence order and bail claimed her mother asked her to visit to help with the care of the defendant’s children.

The woman, 20, pleaded guilty on September 29 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of breaching a DV order, breaching bail and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said the defendant’s mother called police on September 28 to say the defendant was at her Gracemere address and “had taken off with a child”.

He said the child was the biological child of the defendant who had been in the care of their grandmother since birth.

Sgt Janes said police attended the residence at 10.50am and found the defendant inside in the front bedroom.

He said her presence breached a bail condition of no contact with the occupants and not to go to Gracemere.

Sgt Janes said when arrested, the defendant immediately “dropped” with her weight, continued resisting, kicking out and thrashing on the floor.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client, who was seven to eight weeks pregnant, was staying at a hostel and had been free of drugs for weeks.

She said her client claimed her mother called her to help care for the children and her client had raised concerns about doing it, but she wanted to care for her son so she went.

The defendant was ordered to nine months’ probation and convictions were recorded.

