Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAUGHT: Mother of four caught drug driving
CAUGHT: Mother of four caught drug driving
News

Mum caught driving on methamphetamine four times

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
31st Jan 2020 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother of four held back tears throughout her proceedings at the Dalby Magistrate court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Bailey told the court on October 6, Kristie Jade Batson was intercepted by police when she was asked to take a roadside drug test and tested positive for meth.

It was Baton's fourth time testing positive for drugs while behind the wheel.

Sgt Bailey began to read out her prior offences when Batson began to tear up and shake her head.

Magistrate Roger Stark had trouble meeting Batson's eye when calling her behavement a "far too common occurrence" and asked her to reflect on if she believed she was setting a good example for her young children.

Mr Stark told Batson that although her actions were foolish, he did not believe that Batson should have this impact the rest of her life, and recieved a 6 months probation suspended licence.

Conviction was recorded.

court crime drugs kristie jade batson methamphetimine

Just In

    Poo bandit caught on camera

    Poo bandit caught on camera
    • 31st Jan 2020 1:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

        premium_icon Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

        Sport ‘It’s in no-one’s interest to present a sub-standard event, nor to proceed without certainty of cattle supply.’

        • 31st Jan 2020 12:30 PM
        Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        premium_icon Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        News The $1b project is moving forward with work behind the scenes.

        CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        premium_icon CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        News Curtis Island worker Nicholas Wass sues over life-changing injury.

        Unexpected twist in Hills Hoist ‘eyesore’ saga

        premium_icon Unexpected twist in Hills Hoist ‘eyesore’ saga

        News Hills Hoist owner lands a small victory over clothes line fight.