Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mum confronts junkies outside home

16th Jun 2020 12:12 PM

 

A Melbourne mother who lives 10 minutes away from a controversial safe injecting room says she is terrified for her young son's safety after repeatedly confronting junkies shooting up outside her home.

Charlotte Spencer-Roy told Nine News drug use happens regularly in the laneway next to her East Melbourne home and that she had been physically assaulted by intravenous drug users multiple times.

In video shared with the broadcaster, Ms Spencer-Roy confronts two men who appear to be shooting up.

"Why are you choosing to inject here? This isn't the injecting room," she says.

One man replies, "Why? Because you gotta wait in a long queue there."

In another clip, the man filming tells two men to go to the nearby North Richmond injecting room, 1km away.

"It's too far, mate," one says. "I'm barred from there, I can't go in there."

Ms Spencer-Roy told Nine News her nine-year-old son Angus was traumatised, and once ran to his mum in tears after finding a man passed out in the laneway.

"He said, 'Mummy, mummy there's a dead body,'" she said.

"We're just fed up. It's really confronting and it's really scary when you've got a small child. It's a magnet. All of Victoria's drug problems have been dumped on our front doorstep."

A Victoria Police spokesperson said, "Police continue to conduct regular patrols in the East Melbourne area to detect and deter any criminal activities."

 

Originally published as Mum confronts junkies outside home

More Stories

drug addicts editors picks junkie mum street

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic closes the much-loved Great Western Hotel

        premium_icon Pandemic closes the much-loved Great Western Hotel

        Community Owners have been forced to walk away as prolonged COVID-19 restrictions deliver a fatal blow for the business.

        Shopping chain helping community to ‘grow and flourish’

        premium_icon Shopping chain helping community to ‘grow and flourish’

        News Stockland has awarded $276,000 in grants to 266 local groups, clubs and...

        Footballers take to the field to prepare for play

        premium_icon Footballers take to the field to prepare for play

        Soccer Hundreds of players from Capricorn Coast Football Club return to training to...

        Teenage girl suffers suspected spinal injury in CQ rollover

        premium_icon Teenage girl suffers suspected spinal injury in CQ rollover

        News Ambulance crews were called to the scene at 8.30pm last night