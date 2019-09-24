Mum disqualified drove stolen car

A SINGLE mother drove disqualified twice in a fortnight six weeks after a court disqualified her from driving for six months.

Karla Jayde Bourgonje pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to seven traffic charges.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted Bourgonje driving a BMW at 3.40am on August 24 with checks revealing the car was unregistered and Bourgonje had been disqualified from driving on July 10 for six months.

She said Bourgonje told police she was aware the car was unregistered but wanted to move it back to her address.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said the car had been stolen and when police advised her where it was she went to get it.

Ms King said Bourgonje was intercepted driving a dark SUV along Dean St on September 4 with no number plate on the front and a dealer’s number plate on the rear.

Ms Shannon-Dear said Bourgonje, the mother of a three-year-old with health issues, was leaving a relationship in a hurry when she was intercepted driving disqualified the second time, but conceded she could have used a taxi or other transport.

The offending breached a 2018 suspended sentence.

Magistrate Cameron Press activated the three-month prison term, ordered a second term of six months for the traffic offences and gave her immediate parole release.

He also ordered Bourgonje to pay $1450 in fines, disqualified her from driving for a further two years and convictions were recorded.



“You have reached the point that if you continue to drive unlicensed or disqualified, you will be going to jail,” Mr Press said.