Crime

Mum distracted by child moments before crashing into ute

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
7th Nov 2018 1:21 PM
A MOTHER distracted by children in the back seat drove through a red light and hit a ute.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Carlton St on November 11, 2017 at 5pm.

Today, Jane Louise Smith pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one charge of driving without due care and attention in relation to the crash.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Smith was driving north along Yaamba Rd when she collided with the white ute.

He said police spoke with her later that day at the hospital and she told them she had been talking with a child in the back seat just prior to the crash.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Smith, who works full-time dealing with samples for cattle breeding across Central Queensland, had also returned from a drive to Brisbane for medical treatment for her son.

He said she had a lapse of concentration.

Mr King said Smith's car was written-off as a result of the accident.

Smith was ordered to pay a $600 fine.

crash rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt yaamba rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

