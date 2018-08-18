Mum drove in dark without lights, kids had no seat belts

WHEN police pulled over Tehana Rose Smithwick at 4.05am on July 27 for not having her headlights on, they also discovered three children in the car not wearing seatbelts.

Smithwick pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 15 to one charge of driving without a properly fitted headlight, driving with a suspended licence, and three charges of having a child unrestrained in a vehicle.

Police prosecutor Constable Jake Ward said one two-year-old child was lying across an adult's lap with no seatbelt, one four-year-old was in a booster seat sitting on the seatbelt and an 11-year-old was lying across the third row of seats in the seven-seat vehicle.

He said Smithwick told police on the morning of the intercept that she was lost and had turned the headlights off to see street signs.

Her licence had been suspended for three months on July 10 due to excessive demerit points.

Smithwick was disqualified from driving for a further six months and fined $1900.