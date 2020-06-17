Mum ‘embarrassed’ by actions toward police officers

Sarah Lee Perkins denied police entry to her home on March 1 and resisted arrest.

Sarah Lee Perkins denied police entry to her home on March 1 and resisted arrest.

A ROCKHAMPTON mother is embarrassed by her actions after denying police entry to her home to search for a ­wanted person and resisting arrest.

Sarah Lee Perkins, 40, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 16 to one count of obstructing two police officers.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police went to an address on Percy St, Parkhurst, about 3pm on March 1 to find a person who was wanted in relation to a number of outstanding warrants.

Ms King said Perkins walked onto the balcony of the home, where she was told police were looking for a wanted person, believed to be at the address.

Police asked Perkins if she consented to a search of the home to find the person of interest.

She declined and was “rude and belligerent” toward police.

Perkins started yelling for help after police told her they had the power to gain entry to her home.

Police heard the backdoor shut and an officer jumped the fence, believing the person of interest was leaving.

However, no one else was found at the address.

Police told Perkins she was also wanted on outstanding matters. She yelled at the officers, claiming she was not wanted and was placed under arrest.

After the arresting officer placed handcuffs on her, Perkins dropped to the floor and pulled her arms away from the officer. She continued to yell for help and had to be carried downstairs.

When asked to get in the police car, she pulled away from the officer and was asked to “stop obstructing police”.

Perkins’ solicitor Ken Bressington said the offending was out of character for his client.

Mr Bressington said on the day of the offending, Perkins was asleep in her bedroom when she heard yelling coming from outside the house.

“She thought it was something brought about by her ex-husband,” he said.

“She says police came into the house and she was dragged downstairs.

“She is embarrassed about what happened. She says if she knew what they were there for she would have acted differently, but she thought they were there at the behest of the ex-husband.

“She not only apologises to the court, but the two police officers involved.”

He said Perkins had sought help through a psychologist following the offending.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Perkins showed consistent obstructive behaviour towards police throughout the affair.

“You should know better,” he said.

Perkins was fined $400. No criminal conviction was recorded.