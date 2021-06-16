Mum ‘felt she was going to die’ in alleged choking attack

A man accused of choking his mother allegedly grabbed her and pulled her to the ground prior to punching her several times.

The man, 36, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 16 after being charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, choking, wilful damage and breaching a domestic violence order, with all charges from the one alleged incident.

Magistrate Cameron Press said police alleged the man grabbed the victim, threw her to the ground and punched her in the face, causing her nose and mouth to bleed.

He said the man was also accused of hitting the victim in the back many times with a can of meat.

Mr Press said in the next few minutes, the man allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat with both hands and squeezed for about a minute, rendering the victim unable to breath.

He said the victim allegedly told police she felt like she was going to die.

Mr Press said the alleged victim escaped to the toilet and called police who noted she was shaking and had blood coming from her nose and mouth when they arrived.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was contesting all charges, claiming his only slapped the victim once and said some words.

She said the man had his eight-month-old son in his full-time care and had been working up until his son’s birth.

The court heard the man had a six-page criminal record which Mr Press described as “extensive” and included breaches for domestic violence orders, breaching probation orders, property offences and most recently, drug offences.

Mr Press said the evidence police had collected so far was moderately strong.

The court heard the average sentence handed down for the most serious of the man’s charges – choking – was 2.5 years prison.

Mr Press said the man failed to show cause why holding him on remand would be unjust and denied him bail.

Briefs of evidence were ordered for all charges and the man’s matters were adjourned until September 1.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Helem Yumba CQ Healing Centre is open Monday to Friday, between 8.30am to 4.30pm, at 14 Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton.

For more information, go to www.cqhealing.com.au.

To report domestic and family violence to police via Policelink, go to www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Originally published as Mum ‘felt she was going to die’ in alleged choking attack