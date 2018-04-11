Mum fights for upgrade after losing children on highway

NOTHING can bring back Kerri Walker's children.



Not all the jail time in the world for careless drivers, or money spent on roads.



But she is still fighting to see section D of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade go ahead.



She wants to see drivers held responsible when they cause a fatal crash on the road.



And she would love to one day see the stretch of road at Tiaro where her children, Sarah and Daniel, died, upgraded so nothing like that can ever happen again.



"What's done is done and there's no going back," Kerri said.



"I would do anything and I would do it in an instant if I could get my children back, but I can't.



"So we need to try to make roads safer for other people."



Sarah and Daniel were killed when the car Sarah was driving collided with another vehicle on the Bruce Highway on Easter Monday last year.



While Ms Walker is asking for harsher penalties for careless drivers, that's far from her only fight.



She understands that by the time one is asking for tougher punishments, it's already too late to prevent a tragedy.



Fighting alongside her is Trisha Mabley.



Trisha's son Peter was travelling with Daniel and Sarah when their car was struck.



He was left with serious injuries and had to learn to walk again.



Both Ms Mabley and Ms Walker would love to see the Bruce Highway become a four lane highway, with a concrete barrier between the lanes to prevent head-on crashes, all the way up the coast, starting with with $1 billion upgrade of section D.



The State Government has already pledged its 20 per cent, while member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien is fighting to secure the remaining 80 per cent from the Federal Government.



Both women then hope the government will turn its attention to the stretch of road between Gympie and Maryborough.



Ms Mabley said while travelling to Sydney recently, she had marvelled at what a beautiful drive it was.



With four lanes and concrete barriers in place, she believes it would have made all the difference in saving Sarah and Daniel and preventing the horrific injuries suffered by Peter.



"If that was there it wouldn't have ended up being such a tragedy," Ms Mabley said.



She said they were willing to do whatever it took to save lives, campaign for funding, push for driver education and more.



"This is what we've got to do to prevent anything more happening to people," she said.



"We're all for a solution that would be a really good solution.



"Upgrade the roads, that's a solution to the problem.



"That's what could have prevented the accident.



"More barriers need to be put in place."



Ms Walker said she felt for those who had already lost loved ones while waiting for section D to be completed.



She knows exactly how they're feeling.



"It needs to be done, not only for the people who have been in accidents, it needs to be done for the safety of Queensland," she said.



Ms Walker and Ms Mabley are still waiting to hear back from the State Government, which proposed changes to careless driving laws at the end of last year.



Under the proposed changes, the penalties could be increased to a maximum fine of $20,184 or two years' jail with a minimum six months licence disqualification.



Frustrated by the delay, Ms Mabley said that if the government didn't want to change the laws, they needed to fix the roads.



Ms Walker said she wanted to make change for her children.



"Sarah was always a good driver," she said. "She tried to avoid the accident.



"I can't imagine what she saw or how she felt."

