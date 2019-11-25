Mum fights to kick drug habit and get her four children back

The mother-of-four was concealing a meth pipe in her bra.

“YOU’RE looking down the barrel of having another Christmas lunch inside.”

That is what Magistrate Jeff Clarke told a repeat drug offender in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week and he was referring to jail - somewhere the mother-of-four had been before.

She has not been named to protect the identity of her kids who are not in the 30-year-old’s care - the true cost of her drug offending, “The Ripple Effect”.

The mum pleaded guilty to numerous drug offences including possession of methamphetamines and utensils, as well as stealing.

On March 6, the mum entered the Priceline store at Stockland Rockhampton with a male co-offender.

She approached a staff member and distracted them while the co-offender approached the perfume section and placed two items in a shopping bag.

Both shoppers then left without paying and everything was captured on CCTV security footage.

The stolen items, perfume and cosmetics, totalled $338 - an amount later paid for by the co-offender.

Police also found drug utensils in the mum’s possession on two occasions - on one of those she had a meth pipe concealed in her bra.

“You have four children who unfortunately do not have you as a positive role model in their life at the moment,” Mr Clarke said.

“They live with your mother and that is a consequence of your drug use it seems, although you have significant insight into the need to break that habit or lifestyle choice, and to seek to have your children reunited with you.”

For her latest offending, the mum was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service within the next 12 months.