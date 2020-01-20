Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE – In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow.
FILE – In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow.
News

Mum fined $950 for marijuana plants

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE mum has been fined $950 for the two marijuana plants she had been caring for at her home.

Donna Marie Toitaha Van Zyl pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.

The court was told police executed a search warrant at a Tannum Sands home on November 27.

Van Zyl told police her son had planted the two marijuana plants she had growing at the address and she was watering the plants regularly.

Police also found a small amount of marijuana, 100 marijuana seeds, a pipe and an electric grinder.

The court was told the 54-year-old suffered an accident and smoked the drug to treat pain.

She was fined $950. A conviction was not recorded.

court crime marijuana
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church leader jailed for abuse that went over 15 years

        premium_icon Church leader jailed for abuse that went over 15 years

        News CHURCH and family members ostracised victims of child sex abuse carried out by a Central Queensland church leader and ‘uncle’.

        Water police continue to search for man missing at sea

        premium_icon Water police continue to search for man missing at sea

        News Coast Guard Yeppoon and Coast Guard Keppel Sands were heavily involved during the...

        Locals see red over skate park maintenance issues

        premium_icon Locals see red over skate park maintenance issues

        News Seeing his beloved skate park inundated with water and mud spurred a local to call...

        Mayor demands government take Shoalwater bushfire action

        premium_icon Mayor demands government take Shoalwater bushfire action

        News Mayor Ludwig is not content to wait for action on the findings of Royal Commission...