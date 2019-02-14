Menu
SCRIPT FORGERY: Paiganne Lynch pleaded guilty to tampering with her oxycodone prescription.
Mum fined after forging 'hillbilly heroin' prescription

11th Feb 2019 4:08 PM | Updated: 12th Feb 2019 5:54 AM
AN ATTEMPT to up the dosage amount of an oxycodone prescription has left a woman out of pocket $300.

Paiganne Jay Lynch yesterday pleaded guilty before Magistrate Neil Lavaring to one count of forgery and uttering and one count of uttering a forged document.

The court heard Lynch had received a prescription for the highly addictive opioid medication - sold as Oxycontin and known as "hillbilly heroin" - but decided to up the prescribed amount by double.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Lynch had taken a black pen and changed the "quantity from 10 to 20 milligrams".

After altering the dosage, Lynch went to Chemist Warehouse to drop in the script.

But the pharmacists noticed her attempts and notified police.

On January 11, the police caught up with Lynch and she admitted she had altered the amount and had used a black pen to change the dosage on the script.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said the 30-year-old had three children and, while she had been "entitled to the medication", she still changed the dosage.

"What she did was a silly thing," Mr Larter said of his client.

Mr Lavaring seemed confused at Lynch's motive to change the amount, as it was her first offence.

"For some reason you changed the number," Mr Lavaring said.

Lynch was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

