Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mum fined for daughter’s driving mistake

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
27th Jan 2020 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON mother faced court after her daughter evaded police in her car.

The mother, 39, owned the car driven by her daughter when it evaded police in October.

She failed to return a statutory declaration to police which was required for police to be able to drop the evasion charge against her and issue one for her daughter.

This led to the mother pleading guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of failing to provide a statutory declaration.

The court heard the mother of three had lost the paperwork, a family member died and another underwent major surgery.

The woman was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Chinese’ family rushed into ambulance not linked to virus

        premium_icon ‘Chinese’ family rushed into ambulance not linked to virus

        News A PHOTO on social media today showed a “Chinese family” being placed in an ambulance with police escort on one of Rockhampton’s busiest street.

        Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

        premium_icon Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

        Sport ‘It’s in no-one’s interest to present a sub-standard event, nor to proceed without...

        Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        premium_icon Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        News The $1b project is moving forward with work behind the scenes.

        CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        premium_icon CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        News Curtis Island worker Nicholas Wass sues over life-changing injury.