Mum fined for daughter’s driving mistake

A ROCKHAMPTON mother faced court after her daughter evaded police in her car.

The mother, 39, owned the car driven by her daughter when it evaded police in October.

She failed to return a statutory declaration to police which was required for police to be able to drop the evasion charge against her and issue one for her daughter.

This led to the mother pleading guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of failing to provide a statutory declaration.

The court heard the mother of three had lost the paperwork, a family member died and another underwent major surgery.

The woman was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.