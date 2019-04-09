Mum gets extra four months after stealing torch

A WOMAN sentenced in June last year for supplying methamphetamine, marijuana and another unknown drug breached her suspended sentence by stealing a torch and vice two months later.

In Rockhampton District Court on Monday, Alia Marie Levinge, 33, had an extra four months added to the three-year operational period of the original sentence where she was ordered to 15 months' prison, wholly suspended, for 16 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said Levinge was just a "go-between” in the drug offending with her housemate at the time being the dealer.

She said Levinge's drug offending took place over a short period of time where she supplied meth at least 10 times.

Ms Baker said since then, Levinge's response on parole had been mixed but she had passed a drug test in November.

"There has been some insight into using drugs,” she said.

Ms Baker said Levinge failed to engage with Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Services but that had been due to transport and child care issues.

She said it was hoped the breach hearing would be a "wake-up call” for Levinge.

The court was told Levinge had received a $500 fine in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for stealing a torch and a vice worth $200 from an Allenstown business in August 2018.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said Levinge now lived alone with her two children and had cut ties with negative peers.

She said Levinge had also engaged with Central Queensland Indigenous Development and had ceased drug use.

Ms Willey said the defendant does not recall much about the stealing offence.