The ordeal played out on a suburban Yeppoon street. Fil photo.
Crime

Mum of four jailed after strangling partner with seatbelt

Anton Rose
by
13th Jun 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:16 AM
Subscriber only

A WOMAN who breached 19 domestic violence orders against her partner before strangling him with a seatbelt for her 20th will spend two-and-a-half years behind bars.

Appearing in the Toowoomba District Court yesterday, details of how a Yeppoon woman choked her partner in a car with her hands before escalating her attack were aired to the court.

The frightening ordeal played out for 15 minutes on a suburban Yeppoon street in 2016.

During the incident, the 41-year-old woman became enraged while she and her partner were driving in his car, launching into a tirade of verbal abuse where she claimed he was having an affair.

After being told to get out of the car, that's when things escalated.

The court heard how the woman then straddled the man, used the seatbelt to strangle him and attempted to bite his face while telling onlookers, and eventually police, to not get involved.

The woman, who was on bail and parole at the time, pleaded guilty to the charges before the court.

Judge Catherine Muir sentenced the mum-of-four to a head sentence of two-and-a-half years jail, with a parole eligibility date of January 12, 2019.

