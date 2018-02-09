Mum had ice the night before driving daughter to dad's

Rebecca Louise Hogg pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of drug driving.

A 32-YEAR-OLD university student claims she was driving her daughter to her father's place when she was busted drug driving.

Rebecca Louise Hogg pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of drug driving.

The court heard police intercepted Hogg, who is studying education at CQUniversity, on Lakes Creek Rd at 5.15pm and she immediately admitted to using ice the night before.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke, impressed with Hogg's honesty, ordered a disqualification period of two months, a fine of $450 and no conviction recorded.