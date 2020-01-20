Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Court House.
Rockhampton Court House.
Crime

Mum hit with fine after shoplifting $3.95 worth of goods

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ITEM worth $3.95 turned into a $150 fine for a 21-year-old mother who faced court last week for shoplifting.

Evol Josephine Richardson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said that at 9.10am on August 5, 2019, Richardson entered Oasis Convenience Store, Norman Gardens.

Mr Rumford said she then crouched down and hid items inside of her hoodie before leaving the store without paying. The theft was reported to police.

Mr Rumford said restitution was sought for $3.95.

Richardson was fined $150 and ordered to pay $3.95 restitution. No criminal conviction was recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court shoplifting tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Huge thrill’ for Rocky’s champion all-rounder

        premium_icon ‘Huge thrill’ for Rocky’s champion all-rounder

        Sport Jess Jonassen: ‘Being in a World Cup in front of your family and friends, on home soil, is pretty amazing.’

        Drug driver hit with a hefty ban and fine

        premium_icon Drug driver hit with a hefty ban and fine

        Crime He told police he had consumed two MDMA pills five days prior to driving.

        Ambulance crews are attending Rural grass fire

        premium_icon Ambulance crews are attending Rural grass fire

        News The fire is burning next to the Bruce Highway, north of Rockhampton

        ‘CAN’T BELIEVE IT’: CQ couple wins jackpot

        premium_icon ‘CAN’T BELIEVE IT’: CQ couple wins jackpot

        News Couple reveals how they’re going to spend their Lotto win.