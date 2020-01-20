Mum hit with fine after shoplifting $3.95 worth of goods

AN ITEM worth $3.95 turned into a $150 fine for a 21-year-old mother who faced court last week for shoplifting.

Evol Josephine Richardson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said that at 9.10am on August 5, 2019, Richardson entered Oasis Convenience Store, Norman Gardens.

Mr Rumford said she then crouched down and hid items inside of her hoodie before leaving the store without paying. The theft was reported to police.

Mr Rumford said restitution was sought for $3.95.

Richardson was fined $150 and ordered to pay $3.95 restitution. No criminal conviction was recorded.