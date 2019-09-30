Mum in Woorabinda street fight given last chance

Despite her poor criminal history, Meleisha Allie-Ann Irene Smith avoided jail after a Woorabinda street fight she was involved in.

A 21-YEAR-OLD single mother of two with five pages of criminal history was given a final chance to avoid jail after being involved in a street fight at Woorabinda.

Police were called to an incident on the afternoon of September 26 where about 60 people were gathered.

They saw Meleisha Allie-Ann Irene Smith involved in a physical altercation with another woman.

Smith hit the woman and when the woman was on the ground she continued to hit her.

Police intervened and arrested Smith and placed her in the back of a police car.

At the time of the incident, the local Foodworks store was closed due to concerns that damage might be caused.

While Smith was at the watch-house police asked her to remove her bra to comply with procedures.

She refused and when a female officer attempted to remove it, Smith struck out but did not connect.

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Friday, Smith pleaded guilty to fighting in public and obstructing police.

Her lawyer said Smith understood that she was “treading on thin ice” given her criminal record.

“She is a full-time single mum at the young age of 21 with a five-and-a-half year old and a two-year-old.

“I would ask your honour to consider a term that would give her the final benefit of making some changes.”

Magistrate Cameron Press said a strong message had to be sent to the public, particularly at Woorabinda, because the type of offending that Smith came before the court for was not going to be tolerated.

“You have a number of convictions for public nuisance and nothing seems to be deterring you,” Mr Press said.

“Frankly, if you come back before the court, I fail to see how you would avoid going to jail.”

Smith was sentenced to six months’ jail with immediate parole.

“Take it that this is the last opportunity that you will be given,” Mr Press said.