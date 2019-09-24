Mum isn’t afraid of a little mud

Jackson Downing, Riley Lancaster, Sonny Lancaster, Kate McLucas, Logan Downing, Deegan Lancaster and Cooper Downing at the Rockhampton Motocross Club meet at Six Mile Rd on Sunday

Kate McLucas has brought the family in from Theodore for the Rockhampton Motocross’ last club day, and their camper is a hive of activity.

When they’re not running their family cattle property, Ms McLucas works for the Fitzoy Basin Association and her partner works at the mines. Her three boys — six-year old Sonny and nine-year old twins Riley and Deegan — are off kicking up mud around the Six Mile track, outside Rockhampton.

“We come in for every club day and CQ event, which is once a month to every six weeks,” Ms McLucas said.

“The kids are used to helping with setting up and packing up the camp site as well as bike maintenance and cleaning their gear.”

As they come and go, her boys are joined by their friends, the Downing boys from Middlemount.

Cooper and Jackson Downing are heading to South Australia for the Junior Australia titles.

Ms McLucas said she’s not worried about the boys getting hurt riding their bikes around the CQ tracks.

“They wear good gear and they work really hard at training,” she said.

“It’s probably safer than walking down the street.”