Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jackson Downing, Riley Lancaster, Sonny Lancaster, Kate McLucas, Logan Downing, Deegan Lancaster and Cooper Downing at the Rockhampton Motocross Club meet at Six Mile Rd on Sunday
Jackson Downing, Riley Lancaster, Sonny Lancaster, Kate McLucas, Logan Downing, Deegan Lancaster and Cooper Downing at the Rockhampton Motocross Club meet at Six Mile Rd on Sunday
News

Mum isn’t afraid of a little mud

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
24th Sep 2019 7:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Kate McLucas has brought the family in from Theodore for the Rockhampton Motocross’ last club day, and their camper is a hive of activity.

When they’re not running their family cattle property, Ms McLucas works for the Fitzoy Basin Association and her partner works at the mines. Her three boys — six-year old Sonny and nine-year old twins Riley and Deegan — are off kicking up mud around the Six Mile track, outside Rockhampton.

“We come in for every club day and CQ event, which is once a month to every six weeks,” Ms McLucas said.

“The kids are used to helping with setting up and packing up the camp site as well as bike maintenance and cleaning their gear.”

As they come and go, her boys are joined by their friends, the Downing boys from Middlemount.

Cooper and Jackson Downing are heading to South Australia for the Junior Australia titles.

Ms McLucas said she’s not worried about the boys getting hurt riding their bikes around the CQ tracks.

“They wear good gear and they work really hard at training,” she said.

“It’s probably safer than walking down the street.”

motocross six mile rd tmbcommunity tmbsports
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Lawyer blames jail staff for client’s offending

    premium_icon Lawyer blames jail staff for client’s offending

    Crime A DEFENCE lawyer has blamed Capricornia Correctional Centre staff for her client’s continued attempts to have a victim withdraw charges by way of phone calls from...

    Smart shark drumline plan not so clever says Labor

    premium_icon Smart shark drumline plan not so clever says Labor

    News With swimmers vulnerable, the debate shifts to smart drum lines.

    Council planning to deal with Rocky’s feral deer problem

    premium_icon Council planning to deal with Rocky’s feral deer problem

    News The dry weather has forced the feral deer out, posing a threat to motorists.

    Building company says subbie payment rules falling short

    premium_icon Building company says subbie payment rules falling short

    News 'That is where risks for subcontractors are much higher'