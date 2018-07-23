Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kandita Kattenberg, with baby Carlyle, was charged with the manslaughter after the little boy drowned in the bathtub.
Kandita Kattenberg, with baby Carlyle, was charged with the manslaughter after the little boy drowned in the bathtub.
Crime

Mother jailed over baby’s bathtub death

by Victoria Nugent
23rd Jul 2018 5:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHARTERS Towers mother whose baby son was left alone in a bathtub to drown has been jailed.

Kandita Rose Kattenberg, 29, faced the Supreme Court in Townsville to be sentenced for manslaughter over the death of nine-month-old Carlyle on November 9, 2016.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane said Kattenberg's 10-year-old son had been bathing Carlyle on the afternoon he died, along with his three-year-old sister.

 

Kandita Kattenberg, 28, has been charged with the manslaughter after her baby boy Carlyle drowned in the bathtub.
Kandita Kattenberg, 28, has been charged with the manslaughter after her baby boy Carlyle drowned in the bathtub.

 

"This was not a blip on the radar … this is a consequence of a pattern of conduct where it was only a matter of time," he said.

Mr Crane said it was Kattenburg who called the 10-year-old boy away from the bathroom.

"He got involved in a game of tiggy with his brother and friends and didn't return," he said.

The court heard the bath started at 4.10pm and paramedics were called at 4.55pm and it was unknown how long Carlyle had been alone in the bath.

Carlyle (pictured) drowned in the bathtub.
Carlyle (pictured) drowned in the bathtub.

Defence barrister Scott Geeves said Kattenberg did not have any intention to harm Carlyle and was "overwhelmed with the responsibility and guilt of what took place".

"Importantly she accepts roundly that allowing a 10-year-old to supervise a nine-month-old child was unacceptable," he said.

The court heard Kattenberg's remaining four children now reside with their fathers.

Justice David North said the baby's death was "a serious example of neglect leading to the death of an infant."

Kattenberg was sentenced to four years' imprisonment, suspended after 12 months for an operational period of four years.

editors picks manslaughter queensland crime
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Teenager arrested for early morning CBD crime spree

    Teenager arrested for early morning CBD crime spree

    News VIDEO: THE moment a young thief shattered a shop window before running off.

    Hungry teen's 'stupid' stealing attempt caught on camera

    premium_icon Hungry teen's 'stupid' stealing attempt caught on camera

    Crime HUNDREDS of dollars stolen from employer after alleged money dramas

    Opening a new chapter on reading in CQ schools

    premium_icon Opening a new chapter on reading in CQ schools

    News NEW Ready Reading programme rolls out in CQ schools

    Coast women prepare to take on trek of a lifetime

    premium_icon Coast women prepare to take on trek of a lifetime

    Travel FOUR ladies will climb to Mt Everest Base Camp over nine days

    Local Partners